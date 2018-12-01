Reviewing China Natural Gas (CHNGQ) & Corning Natural Gas (CNIG)

China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) and Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Gas and Corning Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A Corning Natural Gas 7.18% 8.15% 2.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Natural Gas and Corning Natural Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Corning Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Corning Natural Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. China Natural Gas does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Corning Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of China Natural Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Corning Natural Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

China Natural Gas has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corning Natural Gas has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Natural Gas and Corning Natural Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corning Natural Gas $30.04 million 1.87 $2.10 million N/A N/A

Corning Natural Gas has higher revenue and earnings than China Natural Gas.

Summary

Corning Natural Gas beats China Natural Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Gas

China Natural Gas, Inc., an integrated natural gas operator, engages in the sale and distribution of natural gas and gasoline to commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the People's Republic of China. The company is primarily involved in the distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) through its variable interest entity-owned CNG fueling stations. As of December 31, 2012, it operated 31 CNG fueling stations, including 20 CNG fueling stations in Shaanxi Province, 10 CNG fueling stations in Henan Province, and 1 CNG fueling station in Hubei Province. It also installs natural gas pipelines, as well as distributes and sells piped natural gas to residential and commercial customers through a high pressure pipeline network of approximately 120 kilometers in the city of Xi'an in Shaanxi Province, including Lantian County; the districts of Lintong and Baqiao in Shaanxi Province; and the city of Lingbao in Henan Province. As of the above date, the company had approximately 122,020 residential and commercial customers for its pipeline network, as well as operated 4 automobile conversion sites for converting gasoline-fueled vehicles to hybrid (natural gas/gasoline) powered vehicles. The company is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China. On July 2, 2014, the involuntary petition of China Natural Gas, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. The involuntary petition was filed under Chapter 11 on February 8, 2013.

About Corning Natural Gas

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,600 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 21 miles of gas distribution pipe. It also transports and compresses gas for a gas producer from its gathering network into an interstate pipeline. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the Corning, Hammondsport, and Virgil areas, as well as in Pike county; and distributes to two other gas utilities that serve the Elmira and Bath areas of New York. Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

