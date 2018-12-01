Reviewing Hydrogenics (HYGS) and JSR Corp/ADR (JSCPY)

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) and JSR Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Hydrogenics has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JSR Corp/ADR has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JSR Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hydrogenics does not pay a dividend. JSR Corp/ADR pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hydrogenics and JSR Corp/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrogenics $48.05 million 1.64 -$11.14 million ($0.80) -6.36 JSR Corp/ADR $3.81 billion 0.93 $272.18 million $1.34 11.64

JSR Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Hydrogenics. Hydrogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JSR Corp/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hydrogenics and JSR Corp/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrogenics 0 0 2 0 3.00 JSR Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hydrogenics presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.99%. Given Hydrogenics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hydrogenics is more favorable than JSR Corp/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Hydrogenics and JSR Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrogenics -26.37% -58.33% -18.52% JSR Corp/ADR 7.37% 7.94% 5.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Hydrogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of JSR Corp/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hydrogenics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JSR Corp/ADR beats Hydrogenics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets. It offers HySTAT fueling station that supply on-site hydrogen for various industrial applications. This segment sells its products to merchant gas companies and oil and gas companies. The Power Systems segment develops products for energy storage, stationary, and motive power applications. This segment offers HyPM platform for mobility applications; and Celerity and CelerityPlus solutions for medium and heavy duty buses and trucks. This segment sells its products to OEMs and other integrators, as well as to military, aerospace, and other early adopters of emerging technologies. The company markets its products through direct sales force and a network of distributors worldwide. It also provides engineering services. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About JSR Corp/ADR

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene, and isoprene rubbers; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, and NV and NE polymer blend rubbers; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising syndiotactic 1,2-polybutadiene, hydrogenated polymers, SB thermoplastic elastomers, styrene-isoprene thermoplastic elastomers, TPE compound products, etc. It also provides emulsion products consisting of paper coating latex, SB latex, acrylic emulsions, asphalt pavement modifiers, etc.; and performance chemicals, including high-functional dispersants, organic/inorganic hybrid coating materials, battery materials, and thermal management materials. The Plastics Business segment offers styrenic resins, such as acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene plastic and acrylonitrile-ethylene-propylene-styrene plastic products. The Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business segment provides semiconductor materials comprising lithography materials, chemical mechanical planarization materials, and packaging materials; display materials consisting of liquid crystal display and flat panel display materials; and optical materials, including precision and processing business materials. It also offers life sciences materials, such as in-vitro diagnostic and research reagents, and bioprocess materials; and lithium ion capacitors. JSR Corporation has collaboration with Aspect Biosystems to develop human liver tissue. The company was formerly known as Japan Synthetic Rubber Co., Ltd. JSR Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

