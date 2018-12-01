Reviewing IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) and Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ)

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IZEA Worldwide and Mobiquity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

IZEA Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 501.50%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Mobiquity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $24.44 million 0.66 -$5.46 million ($0.96) -1.39 Mobiquity Technologies $380,000.00 127.39 -$10.24 million N/A N/A

IZEA Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -28.01% -120.82% -37.33% Mobiquity Technologies N/A N/A -446.91%

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells social sponsorship and content campaigns through sales team and self-service platforms, as well as through distribution relationships, such as resellers, affiliates, and white label partners. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Garden City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.