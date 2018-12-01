Reviewing L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY) & JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (JRONY)

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

L OREAL CO/ADR has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares L OREAL CO/ADR and JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L OREAL CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR 2.31% 20.63% 6.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L OREAL CO/ADR and JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L OREAL CO/ADR $29.40 billion 4.49 $4.05 billion $1.61 29.30 JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR $18.40 billion 0.41 $435.56 million $1.39 17.38

L OREAL CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L OREAL CO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of L OREAL CO/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

L OREAL CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. L OREAL CO/ADR pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR pays out 148.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for L OREAL CO/ADR and JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L OREAL CO/ADR 1 2 2 0 2.20 JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

L OREAL CO/ADR beats JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, BIolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, and Roger&Gallet brands. The company sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, supermarkets, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution and selling of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail and Others, Eliminations & Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets) and with the brand Biedronka. The Portugal Cash & Carry segment includes the wholesale business unit Recheio. The Poland Retail segment operates under Biedronka banner. The Others, Eliminations, and Adjustments segment includes unties with reduced materiality like Marketing Services and Representations. The company was founded by Jerónimo Martins in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.