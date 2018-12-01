Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.53 Million Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55,481 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.56 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.53 Million Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/rhumbline-advisers-has-8-53-million-position-in-national-fuel-gas-co-nfg.html.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.