Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.80 Million Stake in Aecom (ACM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aecom were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 264,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,294,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,132,000 after purchasing an additional 375,863 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aecom from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Aecom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, insider Lara Poloni sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $52,211.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. Aecom has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

