Rialto Price Up 19.7% Over Last Week (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Rialto has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $6,708.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rialto token can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Rialto has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rialto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.02235625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00124962 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00194253 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $375.12 or 0.08786096 BTC.

Rialto Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,968,246 tokens. The official website for Rialto is www.rialto.ai. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rialto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rialto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.