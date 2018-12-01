Richard A. Manson Purchases 2,500 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) VP Richard A. Manson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,249. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $200.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 44.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

