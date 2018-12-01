Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueport Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,552.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,109.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $761.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $984.00 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

