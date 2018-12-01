Richard P. Randall Sells 1,500 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Director Richard P. Randall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $458.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $41.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.33 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5,650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

