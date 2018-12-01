RightMesh Hits 24-Hour Volume of $72,443.00 (RMESH)

RightMesh (CURRENCY:RMESH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. RightMesh has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $72,443.00 worth of RightMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RightMesh has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One RightMesh token can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.66 or 0.02229206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00125670 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00194681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.84 or 0.09207509 BTC.

RightMesh Token Profile

RightMesh’s total supply is 129,498,559 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,838,912 tokens. RightMesh’s official Twitter account is @right_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here. RightMesh’s official website is www.rightmesh.io. The Reddit community for RightMesh is /r/RightMesh and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RightMesh’s official message board is medium.com/rightmesh.

Buying and Selling RightMesh

RightMesh can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RightMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RightMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RightMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

