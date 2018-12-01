Rivetz Price Hits $0.0559 on Major Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One Rivetz token can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00001336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bancor Network. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $168.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.02269866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00126133 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00195248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.10 or 0.08797738 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

