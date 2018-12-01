Robert B. Lewis Sells 18,700 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) VP Robert B. Lewis sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $470,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 361,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,185.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert B. Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, Robert B. Lewis sold 6,300 shares of Silgan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $158,319.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $620,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Silgan to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

