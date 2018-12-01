Robex Resources (RBX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 230,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 82,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.38 million during the quarter.

Robex Resources Company Profile (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold. The company operates Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits located in west Mali.

