Rockshield Capital Corp (RKS) Insider Rockshield Capital Corp. Acquires 371,500 Shares

Rockshield Capital Corp (CNSX:RKS) insider Rockshield Capital Corp. purchased 371,500 shares of Rockshield Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $40,865.00.

Rockshield Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rockshield Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, November 27th, Rockshield Capital Corp. purchased 23,500 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $2,585.00.

On Thursday, November 22nd, Rockshield Capital Corp. purchased 64,000 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $7,680.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Rockshield Capital Corp. purchased 30,000 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $3,600.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Rockshield Capital Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00.

Shares of CNSX:RKS remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 406,800 shares.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/rockshield-capital-corp-rks-insider-rockshield-capital-corp-acquires-371500-shares.html.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockshield Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockshield Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.