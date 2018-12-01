Rockwell Automation (ROK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “For fiscal 2019, Rockwell Automation expects its adjusted EPS to be $8.85-$9.25, which represents 12% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. It also anticipates organic sales to be up 3.7-6.7%. The company will gain from favorable manufacturing environment, strength in heavy industries and positive macroeconomic indicators. Growing investment and acquisitions will also fuel growth. However, Rockwell Automation’s operations will be impacted in Europe due to currency fluctuations and increasing oil prices. It will also bear the brunt of tariffs. Moreover, the stock has underperformed its industry over the past year.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.87.

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.34. 789,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,835. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 31,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

