Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.3% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $174.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $209.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $145.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/rockwell-automation-rok-shares-bought-by-blair-william-co-il.html.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.