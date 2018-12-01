Roku Inc (ROKU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,448,282 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the October 31st total of 6,091,596 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,597,724 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 3.59. Roku has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.73 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Roku to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Roku from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roku from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $2,192,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chas Smith sold 82,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $6,015,391.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,489 shares of company stock valued at $55,830,168. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 408.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,307,000 after buying an additional 2,606,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 81.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 72.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roku by 378.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 2,154.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/roku-inc-roku-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.