Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 1,380 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edelman Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 17,839,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,834,000 after buying an additional 217,242 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $548,000. Higher Moment Capital LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $18,531,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 668.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,489,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,129,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $123.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

