Rouzbeh Yassini-Fard Buys 2,000 Shares of Visteon Corp (VC) Stock

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Director Rouzbeh Yassini-Fard bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $151,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $151,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 490,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,699. Visteon Corp has a 1 year low of $67.27 and a 1 year high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.48 million.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Visteon from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Visteon from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Visteon by 189.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Visteon by 81.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 92.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

