Royal Bank of Canada Trims Smartsheet (SMAR) Target Price to $34.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. 423,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,381. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kara Hamilton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,314 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 16.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after buying an additional 83,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1,011.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 538,853 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

