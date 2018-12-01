Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Shares Bought by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 784.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,882,000 after buying an additional 107,797 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $94.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $88.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

In related news, Director Sybil E. Veenman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.11 per share, with a total value of $39,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $196,446.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.18 per share, with a total value of $154,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,078.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

