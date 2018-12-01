ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (ROYMY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

ROYMY stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

