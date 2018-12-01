Royce & Associates LP Acquires 4,401 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.44% of IPG Photonics worth $36,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 593,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.11.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $107.59 and a twelve month high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

