Royce & Associates LP Acquires 91,795 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 91,795 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $28,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GVA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,479,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,220,000 after buying an additional 747,059 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,057,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 40.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after buying an additional 369,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Granite Construction by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,526,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,637,000 after buying an additional 236,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. MKM Partners set a $59.00 target price on shares of Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on shares of Granite Construction and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

In other Granite Construction news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $116,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,793.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $68.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/royce-associates-lp-acquires-91795-shares-of-granite-construction-inc-gva.html.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.