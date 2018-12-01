Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in Village SuprMkt/SHS (VLGEA)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Village SuprMkt/SHS (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,191,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Village SuprMkt/SHS worth $32,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village SuprMkt/SHS in the third quarter valued at about $1,667,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village SuprMkt/SHS by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 49,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Village SuprMkt/SHS by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village SuprMkt/SHS by 45.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Village SuprMkt/SHS by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

VLGEA stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village SuprMkt/SHS has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.17.

Village SuprMkt/SHS (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village SuprMkt/SHS had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $413.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Village SuprMkt/SHS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Village SuprMkt/SHS

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

