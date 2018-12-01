Royce & Associates LP Has $30.53 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,496 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.57% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $30,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,624 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 247,658 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $12,508,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $9,341,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $5,773,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,530,366 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,881,000 after purchasing an additional 105,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $35.87 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor producer to purchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

