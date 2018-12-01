Rupaya Hits Market Cap of $165,944.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, Rupaya has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Rupaya has a total market cap of $165,944.00 and $1,185.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rupaya Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 37,461,322 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

