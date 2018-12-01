Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 109,959 Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of AquaVenture worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAAS. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in AquaVenture by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 259,018 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

WAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AquaVenture from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of AquaVenture stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.00.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

