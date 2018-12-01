RYB Education (RYB) Trading Down 9.5%

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB)’s share price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 743,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 233,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

RYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded RYB Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RYB Education by 3,508.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in RYB Education by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RYB Education by 2,686.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

