Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) insider Sadiq Lalani acquired 15,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.24 per share, with a total value of C$63,600.00.

Shares of TSE KEL traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.38. 1,744,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$10.01.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.66.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sadiq Lalani Acquires 15,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/sadiq-lalani-acquires-15000-shares-of-kelt-exploration-ltd-kel-stock.html.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.