Safestay PLC (LON:SSTY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 1694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSTY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Safestay in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Safestay in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/safestay-ssty-hits-new-12-month-low-at-35-00.html.

About Safestay (LON:SSTY)

Safestay plc operates and develops tourist hostels under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services; and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and savvy business travelers. Safestay Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.