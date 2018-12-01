salesforce.com (CRM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $175.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.45.

salesforce.com stock opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 317.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $98.68 and a 12-month high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $871,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,662.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total transaction of $852,585.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,038 shares of company stock valued at $72,864,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

