SaluS Achieves Market Cap of $9.67 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for about $9.56 or 0.00227829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $6,748.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006773 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00022330 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000950 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,011,585 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

