San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 65.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1,652.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $207.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $181.98 and a 1-year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 3M from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.16.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

