Shares of Sanatana Resources Inc (CVE:STA) traded up 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 423,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 158,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sanatana Resources (STA) Trading 50% Higher” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/sanatana-resources-sta-trading-50-higher.html.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Jackfish gold property covering an area of 3,769 hectares located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sanatana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanatana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.