Schroder Investment Management Group Has $27.78 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.40% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $27,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 935.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.0% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 12,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.8% during the third quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 78,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.0% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 73,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,312,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,559,000 after buying an additional 66,717 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $228,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,657.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $47.09 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $3.00. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 92.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

