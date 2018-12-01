Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post $72.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.59 million to $73.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $74.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $261.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.60 million to $262.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $309.12 million, with estimates ranging from $302.30 million to $313.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 22.30%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $9,519,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

