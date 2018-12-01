Seele (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Seele has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Seele has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $762,919.00 worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.02169863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00125571 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00194611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.69 or 0.08928359 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,020,920 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele is seele.pro.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, HADAX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

