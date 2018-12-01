Sempra Energy (SRE) Receives $123.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $129.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

In related news, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $3,199,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,024,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $670,793.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,749 shares of company stock worth $4,425,260. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 34,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.22. 3,267,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,540. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $127.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

