Semtech Co. (SMTC) Stake Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.57% of Semtech worth $21,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $160,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $215,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Semtech during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth $252,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 7.97%. Semtech’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price objective on Semtech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $64,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,201,685.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,867 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

