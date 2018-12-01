Semtech (SMTC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Semtech has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Simon A. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,558.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 14.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 3.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 98.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,836 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,709,000 after purchasing an additional 55,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 166.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.