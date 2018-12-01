Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) vs. Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Head to Head Comparison

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) and Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and Healthcare Trust Of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senior Housing Properties Trust 4 1 2 0 1.71 Healthcare Trust Of America 0 5 4 0 2.44

Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.39%. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus target price of $30.22, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Senior Housing Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Senior Housing Properties Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Trust Of America.

Dividends

Senior Housing Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Healthcare Trust Of America pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Senior Housing Properties Trust pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust Of America pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust Of America has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Senior Housing Properties Trust has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Trust Of America has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senior Housing Properties Trust and Healthcare Trust Of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senior Housing Properties Trust $1.07 billion 3.04 $147.61 million $1.58 8.71 Healthcare Trust Of America $613.99 million 9.49 $63.91 million $1.63 17.25

Senior Housing Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Trust Of America. Senior Housing Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Trust Of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Senior Housing Properties Trust and Healthcare Trust Of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senior Housing Properties Trust 42.36% 13.42% 6.14% Healthcare Trust Of America 34.48% 7.31% 3.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Senior Housing Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Senior Housing Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Healthcare Trust Of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Senior Housing Properties Trust beats Healthcare Trust Of America on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the S&P 500 and US REIT indices.

