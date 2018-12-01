Senseonics (SENS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Senseonics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Senseonics’s revenue was up 145.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $74,936,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $394,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

