Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.0200 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex and Bibox. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $4.60 million and $2.83 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 93.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,497,552 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @s_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinelprotocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy, Gate.io and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

