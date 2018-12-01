Service Co. International (SCI) VP Steven A. Tidwell Sells 9,300 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $426,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,672.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.20. 1,256,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,826. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.60 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 43.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

