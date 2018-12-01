ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,598.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 583,301 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,652,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,058,000 after purchasing an additional 507,435 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,482,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 836,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,706,000 after purchasing an additional 356,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 653,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,939,000 after purchasing an additional 335,921 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $185.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.45, a PEG ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.25. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $112.84 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $673.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.41 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.44.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $405,875.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 39,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $7,132,617.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,492,819.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,718 shares of company stock valued at $37,324,308 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

