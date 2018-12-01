ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.26. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.07 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 19.45%. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $184,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,676,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,387,000 after buying an additional 299,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,711,000 after buying an additional 121,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,298,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,297,000 after buying an additional 602,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,376,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.