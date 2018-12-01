Severfield (SFR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Severfield in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Get Severfield alerts:

SFR stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Tuesday. Severfield has a one year low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.