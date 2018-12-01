SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,783,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 926,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 158.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,546,000 after buying an additional 745,156 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,504,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,909,000 after buying an additional 471,527 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 809.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 383,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,597,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $73.95 and a 1-year high of $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/sg-americas-securities-llc-has-2-02-million-holdings-in-eastman-chemical-emn.html.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.